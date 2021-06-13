Brokerages Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ViewRay posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.86.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ViewRay by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after buying an additional 3,563,960 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $10,658,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,114 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its stake in ViewRay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 1,694,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $939.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

