Brokerages Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

WCN stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $554,073,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,294,000 after buying an additional 457,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

