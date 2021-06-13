BRX Global LP Buys 765 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BRX Global LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 21.5% of BRX Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BRX Global LP owned 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $25,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $162.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

