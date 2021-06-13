BRX Global LP Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BRX Global LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 18.6% of BRX Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BRX Global LP owned approximately 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $661.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $617.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $405.01 and a one year high of $672.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,900 shares of company stock valued at $53,542,531. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

