BSCPAD Price Down 6.8% This Week (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003102 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $37.69 million and approximately $105,032.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00169133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00192169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.22 or 0.01160240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,429.00 or 1.00240835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.