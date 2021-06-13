(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 185 ($2.42).

BTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut (BTA.L) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Numis Securities upgraded (BTA.L) to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

(BTA.L) Company Profile

