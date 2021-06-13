BTU Protocol (BTU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $264,232.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001416 BTC on exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $50.01 million and $264,232.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.00807795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.79 or 0.08061168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00084113 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.