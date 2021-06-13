Burency (BUY) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Burency has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and $442,697.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burency has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00804685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.16 or 0.08016101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00083785 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

BUY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official website is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

