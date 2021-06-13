BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the May 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BYD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get BYD alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $55.35 on Friday. BYD has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $72.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.