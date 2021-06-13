Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO stock opened at $1,807.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,783.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.