CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $48,708.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60.27 or 0.00152745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.17 or 0.00801327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.87 or 0.07973069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00083572 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

