Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Cactus worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cactus by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of WHD opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 2.42. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

