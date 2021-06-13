Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.