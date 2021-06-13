Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.60.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

