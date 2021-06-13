CaixaPay One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00169133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00192169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.22 or 0.01160240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,429.00 or 1.00240835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

