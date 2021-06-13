Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 13th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHI stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,408,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,311,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 237,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 52,161 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 909,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 454,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 59,079 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

