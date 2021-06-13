Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 13th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CHI stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.39.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
