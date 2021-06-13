Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE CALX opened at $46.84 on Friday. Calix has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,095,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,178,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.