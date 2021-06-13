Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $10,485,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $529,000.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELY opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

