Callisto Network Market Cap Reaches $36.19 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $36.19 million and approximately $303,636.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.83 or 0.06380915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00149909 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

