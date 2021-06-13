Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the May 13th total of 157,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $6.48 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

