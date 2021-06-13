Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.27% of Camden Property Trust worth $136,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after acquiring an additional 323,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,753. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 120.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $135.64.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

