Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. Truist raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Camping World alerts:

NYSE:CWH opened at $39.38 on Friday. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 958,288 shares of company stock valued at $43,400,558 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.