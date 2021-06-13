Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CU shares. CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

TSE CU opened at C$35.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$35.97. The firm has a market cap of C$9.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.89.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1435887 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

