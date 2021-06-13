Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 185.0% in May

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 185.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.776 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

