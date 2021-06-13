Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 185.0% in May

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 185.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CGEMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.71.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
