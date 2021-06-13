CARBON (GEMS) Market Cap Hits $0.00

CARBON (CURRENCY:GEMS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, CARBON has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. CARBON has a market cap of $0.00 and $4,889.00 worth of CARBON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CARBON coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056658 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00169021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00191179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.40 or 0.01152838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,508.83 or 1.00004616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

The official website for CARBON is crbn.io . The official message board for CARBON is medium.com/@crbnio . CARBON’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARBON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARBON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CARBON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

