Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $1.42 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $45.47 billion and approximately $2.21 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00057989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00038949 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00220533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035016 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00023536 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,347,846 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

