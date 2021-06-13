Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.87.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $287,980,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

