Carry Market Capitalization Reaches $58.67 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. Carry has a total market cap of $58.67 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carry has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00037264 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041726 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000194 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,873,656 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

