carVertical (CV) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. carVertical has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $101,016.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.00807795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.79 or 0.08061168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00084113 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.