Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the May 13th total of 368,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.5 days.

Cascades stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57. Cascades has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADNF. Desjardins cut their target price on Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

