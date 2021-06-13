Casper Reaches Market Capitalization of $145.40 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Casper has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $145.40 million and $4.33 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00168764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00184879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.35 or 0.01070418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,208.37 or 0.99371875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.