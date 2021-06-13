Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the lowest is $1.98. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $14.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $220.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.