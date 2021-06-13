CBDAO Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. CBDAO has a total market cap of $124,935.22 and $9.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.00779403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00085297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.21 or 0.08049663 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

