CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $19,485.49 and $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008017 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000210 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.