Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 167.4% from the May 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cell MedX stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Cell MedX has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26.

Cell MedX Company Profile

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

