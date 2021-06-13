Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $2.56 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Celo has a market cap of $630.30 million and approximately $20.93 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00006839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056658 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00169021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00191179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.40 or 0.01152838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,508.83 or 1.00004616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

