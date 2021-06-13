CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 200.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,361,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.18% of CEMEX worth $223,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CX. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 121,382.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182,185 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,599,000 after purchasing an additional 550,220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

CX stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

