Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 501,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Centennial Resource Development worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDEV. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 302,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Shares of CDEV opened at $6.62 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

