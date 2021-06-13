Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Reaches $93.63 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Centrality has a market cap of $93.63 million and approximately $558,991.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

