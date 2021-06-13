CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post $25.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CEVA reported sales of $23.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $116.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.55 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

CEVA stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. CEVA has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $83.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.14, a PEG ratio of 144.97 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CEVA by 34.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 61,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

