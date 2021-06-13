CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 230.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up 1.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 1.42% of CF Industries worth $138,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CF. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

