Chainlink Hits Market Cap of $9.59 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Chainlink has a market cap of $9.59 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $22.17 or 0.00059105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00796216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.77 or 0.08113612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00084972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.