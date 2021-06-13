ChainX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $802,897.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.50 or 0.00016660 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $68.60 million and $802,897.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00167261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00187323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.07 or 0.01130993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,972.41 or 0.99933292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,559,275 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

