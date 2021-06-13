Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Lifted by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,738,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,466,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

CHTR traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $686.74. 708,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $667.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

