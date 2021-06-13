ChartEx Trading 44.7% Lower Over Last Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $202,393.36 and approximately $16,022.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00056113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00166326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00194886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.19 or 0.01093133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,893.00 or 1.00042760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.