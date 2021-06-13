Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Chase worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chase by 42.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chase during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chase by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Chase by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Chase by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $118,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $133,296.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,575 shares in the company, valued at $286,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $397,222. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCF opened at $101.28 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.01.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $68.45 million during the quarter.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

