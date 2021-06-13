Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Chase worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chase by 42.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chase during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chase by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Chase by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Chase by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $118,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $133,296.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,575 shares in the company, valued at $286,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $397,222. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CCF
opened at $101.28 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.01.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $68.45 million during the quarter.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.
Featured Story: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Chase worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chase by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chase by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
In other Chase news, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $35,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,884.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $109,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,720.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $397,222 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chase stock
opened at $101.28 on Friday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.
Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.