ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $127,129.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,998.47 or 0.99605410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00031435 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000950 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008596 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

