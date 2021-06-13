Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce sales of $50.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.15 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $20.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $201.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.74 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $273.86 million, with estimates ranging from $241.23 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 590,706 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 414,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 157,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

