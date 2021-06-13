Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $120.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $139.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.01.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

