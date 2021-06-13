Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $24,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.01. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

